5 superstars who could be on the cover of WWE 2K20

Liam Hoofe // 04 Oct 2018

AJ Styles is the cover star of WWE 2K19

WWE 2K19 will hit the stores this Friday, with wrestling fans around the world itching to get their hands on the latest instalment of the WWE 2K series.

Since the WWE's partnership with 2K, the games have become more relevant on WWE television, with the company regularly advertising the game's release and also holding several events to promote the launch of the game.

A big part of the WWE's promotion of the game has been the unveiling of the cover star. The likes of The Rock, Stone Cold, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar have all graced the cover in recent years, and current WWE champion, AJ Styles has been handed the privilege for this year's edition.

The cover star is always specially selected by the company and it has become something of an honour for a superstar to be placed on the cover. With that in mind, and to celebrate the release of WWE 2K19, let's take a rather optimistic shot at guessing which superstar could be next in line to grace a WWE 2K cover.

#5: Charlotte Flair

Charlotte could be in line for a mega push in 2019

Charlotte Flair may be struggling to get the crowd on her side at the minute, but it is clear from the WWE's recent booking of her that they consider her as the top female star in the company.

Flair is wrestling royalty, and she is also one of the most accomplished female performers in the history of the business.

Given the company's current penchant for making history with the women's division, Charlotte Flair has to be considered a prime candidate for next year's WWE 2K cover.

Flair is also rumoured to be headlining next year's WrestleMania alongside Ronda Rousey, and if that is the case, then you can expect Charlotte to become one of the company's biggest focus points throughout 2019.

