5 superstars who could create a stable with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.80K // 20 Sep 2018, 14:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lesnar is going to need some back-up if he is going to recapture his Universal title

At Hell in a Cell, Brock Lesnar made his dramatic return during the night's main event, laying out both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman and setting his sights on the Universal title.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Lesnar will get his rematch for the belt at Crown Jewel, the WWE's upcoming network special in Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunately for Lesnar, the numbers game is likely going to prove too much for him to overcome, with Reigns having The Shield to fall back on, and Strowman having The Show in his corner for back-up.

If Lesnar is going to be able to take down Strowman and Reigns, he is going to need some back-up, and with Survivor Series just a few months away, he and Heyman should probably begin looking at potential partners for the event.

Let's take a look at five wrestlers who could benefit from joining a stable with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar.

#5 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has had a rough ride so far in 2018

Kevin Owens is one of the most talented performers on the WWE roster, it would appear, though, that nobody bothered to notify the WWE of that.

Owens has spent the best part of 2018 being booked to look like a joke, and his demolition at the hands of Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2018 was just the icing on the cake.

Owens is one of the finest mic-workers in the company, and having him partner up with Paul Heyman would guarantee gold.

He used to also be one of the most dominant and terrifying stars on the roster, and having him partner up with Lesnar may help the WWE rediscover that part of his character.

He also has plenty of reasons to want revenge against the likes of Braun Strowman and Reigns, having spent the majority of 2018 putting the two men over.

1 / 5 NEXT