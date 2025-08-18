  • home icon
5 Superstars Who Could Debut on Tonight's WWE RAW

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 18, 2025 20:00 GMT
Omos and Microman (Image Credits: WWE on YouTube)
Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW will be the first WWE show since the historic Triplemanía XXXIII event. According to reports, multiple AAA stars are present backstage for tonight's RAW.

WWE acquired AAA during WrestleMania 41 week, and shortly afterward, the two companies hosted Worlds Collide, a joint event featuring NXT and AAA stars. The show featured multiple stars from the main roster, including Chad Gable and Stephanie Vaquer.

With reports suggesting that multiple AAA stars are backstage at tonight's Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe could potentially witness the debut of some fresh faces on the red brand. With that being said, here are five superstars who could debut on tonight's RAW.

#5. Mr. Iguana

We start off our list with arguably the most popular star to emerge through the WWE-AAA partnership, Mr. Iguana. The 37-year-old sensation first caught the attention of fans at Worlds Collide.

Earlier this year, he debuted on the WWE main roster, appearing on SmackDown, where he and Psycho Clown unsuccessfully challenged Los Garza for the AAA Tag Team Championship.

Mr. Iguana could once again steal the show if he decides to appear on RAW, especially after his incredible face-off against Finn Balor at Triplemanía XXXIII.

#4. Lady Flammer

Lady Flammer is the reigning AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. She retained her title in a Triple Threat Match against Faby Apache and Natalya, extending her historic title reign.

She won the title in 2023 and has already enjoyed a reign that has lasted over 700 days. With Natalya set to be in action against Becky Lynch on RAW, this could be the perfect opportunity for Lady Flammer to make her debut on the red brand.

#3. Faby Apache

Faby Apache is one of the more experienced superstars on the AAA roster. Still going strong at the age of 44, she was also in action at Triplemanía XXXIII.

Apache was part of the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship match, alongside Lady Flammer and Natalya. The four-time Reina de Reinas Champion was unsuccessful in her attempt to win her fifth title.

However, similar to Lady Flammer, Apache could decide to keep a close eye on Natalya tonight on RAW.

#2. Niño Hamburguesa

Similar to Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa was also part of the Six-Person Tag Team Match at Triplemanía XXXIII. The duo teamed up with Lola Vice to face the Judgment Day team of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Hamburguesa could decide to accompany Iguana, and WWE could have the duo end up challenging Balor and McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship. Iguana is no stranger to challenging for tag team gold on the WWE main roster.

#1. Microman

Microman was part of the most-talked-about moment from Triplemanía XXXIII, when he confronted Omos. The two crossed paths during the Copa Bardahl, won by The Nigerian Giant.

The confrontation has already become quite the hit on social media. So much so, the company has Omos and Microman posing together backstage. The company could very well have the two cross paths on TV by having Microman on RAW.

