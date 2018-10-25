5 Superstars who could hand Ronda Rousey her first defeat

Ronda Rousey is currently unbeaten in the WWE

This Sunday at Evolution, Ronda Rousey defends her Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella in a match that she is likely to win very comfortably.

Since making her debut for the company at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, Rousey has had a rocket strapped to her back by WWE creative and has quickly become the biggest female star in the company.

Rousey captured the Raw Women's Championship just seven months after making her arrival in the WWE, and the former UFC star is yet to taste defeat since becoming a WWE superstar.

All good things must come to an end though, and whether it is this Sunday (highly unlikely) or in two years' time, Ronda Rousey is going to end up tasting defeat inside the squared circle eventually.

Rousey's dominance is not particularly surprising, given her famed MMA background, and the WWE will need to think very carefully before they hand her first defeat. Whichever superstar is the first to keep Rousey's shoulders on the mat for the three count is going to grab a lot of attention.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five superstars who could hand Ronda Rousey her first defeat in the WWE.

#5 Io Shirai

Io Shirai is considered by many as the best female wrestler in the world

Io Shirai has not made her debut in the WWE or NXT yet, but the former World Wonder Ring Stardom superstar has already made an impact in the company by securing her place in the final of this year's Mae Young Classic.

Shirai, for those who don't know, is considered by many to be the best female wrestler on the planet and providing the WWE book her correctly, the sky could be the limit for the former World of Stardom Champion.

Of course, Shirai is likely to spend some time down in NXT before she makes her debut on the main roster, but given Rousey's current momentum, it doesn't look as though the WWE has any intention of having her lose any time soon.

