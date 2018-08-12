5 Superstars Who Could Have Attacked Aleister Black

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.93K // 12 Aug 2018, 01:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Aleister Black was left unconscious in the parking lot earlier this week

Aleister Black was attacked in the parking lot at Full Sail University following the show on Wednesday night and as part of the video that was released by the WWE--And there were many stars in the vicinity at the time that could be held accountable.

Black obviously had his own issues with a few superstars in NXT and since dropping the NXT Championship to Tommaso Ciampa a few weeks ago, he has become a walking target in the WWE's yellow brand.

The curious case of Aleister Black has set the professional wrestling community abuzz as to what may have transpired in the dark, which culminated in the mighty kick-boxer being laid out in a heap.

While Black is rumored to be dealing with legitimate injury issues, owing to which he’s been written off NXT TV, the WWE has continued utilizing him in the yellow brand’s storylines—with the latest angle being that a mysterious person(s) attacked him at the Full Sail parking lot and left him unconscious—thereby removing him from the Triple Threat main event match at NXT TakeOver later this month.

Black has been pulled from his match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn and instead Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will collide in a Last Man Standing match for the NXT Championship. Black's current condition is unknown since he was found unconscious and taken to a local medical facility.

Furthermore, right now, William Regal has been given the task of finding out exactly what happened that night in Orlando that night. Here are some of the suspects that the NXT General Manager should be looking at--

#5. Lars Sullivan

Sullivan has proved that he could dominate Aleister Black

Lars Sullivan fought Aleister Black at NXT Takeover: Chicago and was on the losing end after falling victim to Black Mass. Sulivan suffered a broken jaw in the match and has been out of action over the past few months as he continued to rehab the injury.

Interestingly, Sullivan returned to action at NXT Live events a few weeks ago and was one of the stars who weren't actually spotted at Full Sail the night of the attack. Lars is smart enough to not be caught, if he was looking to extract some revenge on the Champion who he fell victim to a few months ago.

Sullivan proved many times that he could get the upper hand on Black and he could easily have attacked him from behind and left him unconscious in the middle of a storyline to make it seem as though it was someone else.

1 / 5 NEXT