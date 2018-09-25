5 Superstars who could have been WWE Hardcore champions if the title was still active

Alan John FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 434 // 25 Sep 2018, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE Hardcore championship was truly one of a kind

The WWE Hardcore championship was truly one of the most unique and iconic titles in WWE history. Now retired, the title has been held by some of the legends and WWE Hall Of Famers including the likes of The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, Rob Van Dam, The Big Show etc.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The title was first awarded to Mick Foley, a pioneer when it comes to hardcore wrestling. The Hardcore championship also had an interesting stipulation added to it which made it stand out from the rest of the titles in WWE.

The champion was under scrutiny as the title was defended under 24/7 rules. It meant that the title-holder could be pinned at any time of the day at any given point in a week as long as a referee is there to call it down the middle.

It is quite evident that WWE has taken a step back when it comes to the violence and brutality being shown on TV for its audience. This could be seen as one of the reasons why the title was retired in the first place.

But if the title was still on the main roster, it would have certainly provided a platform for many mid-carders and some of the top stars to get a good push and explore the world of extreme.

So without further adieu, let's have a look at five stars from the current roster in WWE who could have held the Hardcore championship.

#5 Braun Strowman

Strowman surely has Hardcore wrestling written all over him

Now let's just get it out of the way, Braun Strowman is one Superstar who has Hardcore wrestling written all over him. Strowman is one of the most dangerous Superstars on the main roster at the moment.

Flipping trucks, stages, slamming people through announcers tables and throwing people of 20ft ladders and steel cages, the Hardcore Championship would have been the perfect first title to be held by The Monster Among Men in the main roster.

A huge portion of the WWE Universe believes that it's high time that Strowman held a title on the main roster and the Hardcore title would have helped in giving him a great push as well.

It would have surely provided us with some interesting and funny segments with Superstars trying to get the title off his shoulders.

Now from one dangerous Superstar to another.

1 / 5 NEXT