5 superstars who could replace Kevin Owens in the Mixed Match Challenge

Kevin Owens has been pulled from MMC II

Injury has again doomed the second season of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, as former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been sidelined with an ankle injury that he suffered this past Monday on Raw at the hands of Bobby Lashley.

Owens, who was originally one half of Team Pawz alongside Natalya, now finds himself on the same list as Alexa Bliss, who pulled out of the MMC 2 due to an arm injury suffered at Hell in a Cell, and Sasha Banks who was set to team up with Lashley, but had to be replaced by Mickie James due to another last minute injury as well.

As noted, Kevin Owens is now likely to be out of action for at least the next four to eight months, depending on the seriousness of his ankle surgery, and this brings us to former SmackDown Live Women's Champion Natalya who now finds herself without a partner for the remainder of the Mixed Match Challenge II.

However, one thing is now sure, Nattie is definitely on the hunt of a new tag team partner, and here are five superstars from Monday Night Raw who could replace Kevin Owens in the Mixed Match Challenge, stepping up to the plate as Nattie's new tag team partner.

#5 Tyler Breeze

Tyler Breeze could use some in-ring action via the MMC

After suffering a left labrum tear in his shoulder back in July, Tyler Breeze's tag team partner Fandango is confirmed to be out for six months at least, meaning that there isn't much left for Breeze to do on Monday Nights (or even on Tuesday or Wednesday nights for that matter).

Therefore, instead of just having Tyler Breeze sit out of in-ring action, WWE could instead have the other half of The Fashion Police team up with Natalya, and at least get to make sure that Breeze is a regular in-ring competitor.

