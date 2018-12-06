5 superstars who could return at TLC

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 125 // 06 Dec 2018, 18:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar

It's almost the end of the year, and what a year it has been for WWE. We finally had a new champion as Brock Lesnar lost the Universal title to Roman Reigns, while AJ Styles also lost his WWE Championship belt after holding it for over a year, and Ronda Rousey became the RAW Women's Champion.

The final PPV of the year for WWE is TLC which will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. A few matches have already been set with some mouthwatering clashes to take place.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will battle it out for the Intercontinental Championship, Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax face off for the RAW Women's Championship, while there will also be a triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka.

The big match of the night will be between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan, as the duo will face off for the WWE Championship.

There could be quite a few surprises in store for the PPV which will set more storylines for next month's big PPV, Royal Rumble. Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at TLC:

#5 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle and Drew McIntyre

Last month, Kurt Angle had his first singles match in RAW since 2005, as he took on Scottish Superstar Drew McIntyre. McIntyre absolutely decimated the WWE Hall of Famer as he put the Olympic medallist in an Angle Lock, Angle's signature move to submit Angle. It seemed like this was a way for Angle to put over McIntyre with whom he had matches on TNA previously as well.

Angle has not been seen on RAW since and is still on leave as GM. Recent interviews have suggested that Angle is not set to retire or walk away from the ring yet, so we could maybe see a few more matches from the WWE Hall of Famer.

Baron Corbin, his archenemy on RAW, is set to face Braun Strowman at TLC, but that match is in jeopardy following the injury to Strowman recently. Could Angle return at TLC and seek revenge on Corbin and take back his General Manager role?

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement