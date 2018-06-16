5 Superstars Who should be on the Cover of WWE 2K19

Who is going to rock the cover of WWE 2K19 this year?

Abid Khan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 00:21 IST 1.39K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who will grace the cover this year?

Taking the long-standing connection with the WWE Universe with the product, the company continues to excel as far as business is concerned.

After achieving a high amount of success with 2K Games, WWE returns back with WWE 2K19 this year. With the likes of the Rock, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins having graced the cover before, it would be exciting to see who will be the face of WWE 2K19.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Considering the amount of talent the company possesses today, a select few of them could be legitimate contenders to rock the cover of this anticipated video game.

With 2K Sports announcing the groundbreaking news this Monday, it would definitely give us a detailed insight on how the game will pan out this year.

Since Seth Rollins has already represented 2K Games by gracing the cover, it's about time that the company goes the distance and find a suitable replacement for the Architect.

So, without further ado, here are the 5 superstars who could rock the cover of WWE 2K19

#5 Ronda Rousey

It's about time

Judging by the transition Ronda Rousey has made in her career, she definitely ticks all the boxes on the credentials a superstar must rightfully possess.

With the Women's revolution beginning to take over the company, the former UFC Champion gracing the cover would be another significant step in the right direction.

While she squares off against Nia Jax this Sunday for the Raw Women's Championship, the business that can be made with the Rowdy One as the face of 2K19 is huge.

This is perhaps the closest WWE could get in putting a female athlete on the cover, with the likes of Charlotte and Sasha Banks also standing an equal chance.

However, the current WWE sensation's skills and marketability could push the game to different dimensions and elevate the company's stature.

If there's a superstar from the women's division who could very well represent WWE as the cover star for 2K Games, it is Ronda Rousey.