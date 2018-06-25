5 Superstars who could take Lesnar's Universal title right now

These Superstars are capable of dethroning The Beast Incarnate.

J. Carpenter SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 18:47 IST

The Monster in the Bank!

Times have changed and the entire WWE landscape has changed as well. No longer do we have the same 2-or-3 Superstars rotating the top titles around. In this era, anyone on the roster has a shot at the ever elusive brass rings. Not to mention the evolution of the NXT brand has taken things to an entirely new level.

For nearly 500 days now, Brock Lesnar has held tightly to the WWE Universal Championship and while he is a definite money-maker and guaranteed to put butts in seats, some may argue that his part-time status has grown a bit old and tired, especially when you consider the fact that AJ Styles had held the WWE Championship roughly half as long and has worked probably triple the dates.

The moral to this story is simple- fans want to see their champion. Sure, it adds suspense when Lesnar only makes sporadic appearances, but that's something he could do without the title and still draw huge numbers without the strap. With that said, it is time for a change and we need an active, full-time champion.

As we take a look at the current WWE rosters, there are a select few who have what it takes to conquer The Beast. It'll take more than just size and brute power to take the WWE Universal Championship, it will also take top-notch ring work. Here's a look at 5 Superstars who have the necessary tools to end Brock Lesnar's long reign and become the new WWE Universal Champion.

#5 Lars Sullivan

The NXT BIG thing.

As we witnessed at NXT Takeover: Chicago, the guys on Team Yellow are just as strong as ever. These guys are hungry and it translates through their performances inside the ring.

Lars Sullivan has been a key component to NXT's continued success. Lars provides the monstrous presence that any quality roster needs. Not only is Sullivan an intimidating presence for his opponents, but he has the skills to pay the bills as well. His progress and overall improvement throughout his developmental process have been amazing.

Prior to signing with the company, Lars Sullivan had no professional experience whatsoever. Fast forward four years full of dedication, blood, sweat, and tears...Sullivan is ready to take the next step and if WWE creative officials really wanted to make a statement, they could throw Lars into the ring against the Beast and watch the chaos ensue.