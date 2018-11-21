5 Superstars who couldn't live up to the main event status

Jordan Stynes FOLLOW ANALYST

A Champ with no Swagger

It is hard for professional wrestlers to establish themselves as main event talent. Some work hard for years and earn their time in the spotlight while others are given the opportunity from the beginning. Regardless of their background or level of talent, not everybody succeeds in the main event scene. Being given a huge push by the company is often not enough. There are many examples of wrestlers being pushed to the moon by the powers that be, only to be rejected by the fans.

The history of wrestling is littered with names of people forecasted to be main event Superstars and for one reason or another never made it. Some were not given enough of a chance and some were given too many chances. Sometimes wrestlers were given the chance too early in their career and never recovered from being tossed to the wolves when they failed.

Here are 5 Superstars who didn't leave a mark in the main event picture.

#5 Wade Barrett

Bad News!

Wade Barrett won the first season of (Gameshow) NXT. On June 7th, 2010 The Nexus invaded Monday Night Raw and laid waste to John Cena and CM Punk. Wade Barrett led the group and would go on to compete in a high profile feud with John Cena. As leader of the Nexus he main evented Summer Slam and Survivor Series in 2010. By early 2011 he was relegated to leading The Corre on SmackDown. Barrett went from white hot to bottom of the barrel within a handful of months.

For a long time, Barrett did nothing of notice, until he adopted the "Bad News" Barrett gimmick in 2013. The gimmick ended after a short while. Barrett won the 2015 King of the Ring and became "King Barrett". The WWE didn't seem to have much faith in Barrett as a main event talent and in 2016 he left the company to pursue a career in acting.

