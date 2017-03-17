5 Superstars who deserve to main event WWE WrestleMania 33

We all know which superstars will main event the show....but which deserve to do so?

@TopRope_Tweets by jackwebb1814 Top 5 / Top 10 17 Mar 2017, 01:52 IST

Which superstars deserve to main event WWE’s biggest show of the year?

We are only 17 days away from WrestleMania 33 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and there are plenty of high-profile matches scheduled to take place. However, knowing Vince and this company, there is only one match that will be the actual main event of the show: Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title.

Although that match is most likely to main event ‘Mania, there are other matches, and especially Superstars, that deserve and have earned that accolade based on the year they’ve had with the company. Let’s take a look at who we believe to be the most deserving Superstars on the roster to main event WWE’s biggest show of the year!

#5 The Miz

Miz has been on an unbelievable run since the brand split

Since WWE decided to bring back the brand split in July of 2016, there hasn’t been a single Superstar that has benefited more than The Miz. His current run actually started the night after Wrestlemania last year, when he won the Intercontinental Title from Zack Ryder thanks to a distraction from his returning wife, Maryse.

However, it wasn’t until the brand split where Miz began to shine. After being drafted to SmackDown, he defended his title at Summerslam against Apollo Crews, bringing his reign to a respectable four months, yet he still felt disrespected by the company and the blue brand’s General Manager, Daniel Bryan.

Two nights after Summerslam, The Miz cut the promo of his career on Smackdown’s post-show, Talking Smack, calling Daniel Bryan out for being a “coward” and a “disappointment”, among many other things. The GM and “The A-Lister” continued their war of words for weeks on Smackdown and Talking Smack, which led to Bryan setting up a feud between The Miz and Dolph Ziggler.

Miz defended his title several times over the next few months against Ziggler, getting plenty of help from Maryse along the way, leading to their “Title vs. Career Match” at No Mercy. During the match, Maryse and the newly returned Spirit Squad were ejected from ringside, leading to Miz losing his Intercontinental Title after an impressive reign of over six months.

Miz would eventually win back the title from Ziggler and moved on to defend his title against the likes of Sami Zayn and Kalisto until he and Dolph met one last time at TLC in a ladder match for Miz’s IC title. In one of WWE’s “Match of the Year” candidates, Ziggler and Miz put on one hell of a ladder match that saw Miz retain his title.

Miz eventually lost the title to Dean Ambrose a month later, had an impressive run in the Royal Rumble, and was involved in the Elimination Chamber Match at SmackDown’s last PPV before Wrestlemania. Now feuding with John Cena, The Miz has done more than enough this year to earn a spot in the main event at Wrestlemania.

The renaissance of “The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE” has been fantastic and Miz has shown the ability, on the mic and in the ring, to justify having a spot in the main event if he was to get that opportunity.