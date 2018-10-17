5 Superstars Who Got Screwed By The Superstar Shake-up

Bobby Roode as NXT Champion

The Superstar Shake-Up is meant to be an event where stars and brands can freshen up, start anew and rise beyond their previous situations. It's an opportunity for those with less TV time to try and raise their stock with new management and it's a time where the young guns of NXT can aim to skyrocket their momentum to the very top of the WWE.

The Superstar Shake-Up can shock the universe subjecting audiences to new matchups between stars who were once on opposite brands. It's surely meant to add excitement to WWE as a whole whether you're moving from Smackdown to Raw or Raw to Smackdown or from NXT to either of those.

The Superstar Shake-Up is your time to shine. Sadly though this isn't always the case as sometimes the superstars have an equal chance of losing their luster on a new show.

Here are 5 superstars who so far have not been doing well since the last Superstar Shake-Up.

#5 Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode

When Bobby Roode first made his move to NXT he made an impact, no pun intended, and quickly elevated himself to the NXT title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Not long after he got the call-up to SmackDown. He won a tournament for the vacant US title defeating former champion Jinder Mahal.

Things were looking quite glorious for Bobby Roode until he was drafted to Raw where he has since been rolling down a hill. He's been in mediocre storylines at best and hasn't quite matched himself up as a serious threat against Raw's top tier talents.

The Universal Title is totally out of his reach and the Intercontinental title is heading further and further away from his grasp. Bobby Roode is going to need to make a glorious change in order to level up back to where he once was.

