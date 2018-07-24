5 Superstars who have main evented SummerSlam the most

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.62K // 24 Jul 2018, 20:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Conqueror

WWE continues to be one of the biggest professional wrestling promotions in the world and has done so by selling dream bouts at some of their biggest pay-per-views.

With SummerSlam scheduled to be the next in line, the creative team will do everything in their power to sell the main-event.

Considering that Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns would headline the biggest party of the summer this year, a lot of critics are speculating this to be the final appearance of Lesnar within the WWE premises.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Last year's monstrous main-event was enough to intrigue the crowd to gravitate their attention towards the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Since the top-tier guys carry tremendous brand value, the main event catapults to become the main box-office attraction of the evening.

Several top guys like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Ultimate Warrior, Stone Cold and HBK have headlined multiple pay-per-views, with enormous success rate.

With SummerSlam pinned to be our area of interest, let's dive deep and give you the top five superstars who have main evented SummerSlam the most.

#5 Triple H - 4 times

The Game holds a prominent record on the biggest party of the summer

There's absolutely no denying that Triple H is one of the most decorated Superstars to ever lace a pair of boots.

The Cerebral Assassin debuted in the 1995 SummerSlam event as Hunter Heart Helmsley and went on to defeat Bob Holly in a decent outing.

The former World Champion has headlined the event four times, with the most recent being against Brock Lesnar in 2012.

While the Game shares an 8-5 record, with eight wins and five losses, he also played an influential role in the main event of SummerSlam 2011 and 2013.

Both the matches ended with a successful MITB cash-in, with Del Rio and Randy Orton walking out with the WWE Championship.

Concentrating more on developing the future, it is highly unlikely that the 48-year old legend would be engaging as a wrestler in this year's SummerSlam.

1 / 5 NEXT