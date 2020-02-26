5 Superstars who may miss WrestleMania 36 due to injury

WrestleMania is the ultimate dream of aspiring professional wrestlers, and for WWE Superstars, being on the card at the Show of Shows is what they aim for each year. This year's show, WrestleMania 36, will take place on April 6 in Tampa.

The show will, of course, be filled with exciting matches - including some mouthwatering dream matches - guest segments, and legends returning.

But, there may be some Superstars that miss out on this year's show due to injury. Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who may miss WrestleMania 36 due to injury:

#5 Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal is a former WWE Champion

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has been off WWE television for a long time, with his last appearance coming way back in June 2019. Mahal suffered an injury which has kept him out of action so far. He had a knee surgery, which would have kept him out for anywhere between 6 months and a year.

He has constantly posted photos and videos on social media about his progress and recuperation from his surgery. Mahal, who was drafted to RAW in the WWE Draft last year, could be nearing a return, but WrestleMania 36 may possibly come too soon for him.

With the show just over a month away, WWE may not have time to build a storyline for Mahal, and it seems that there's not too many feuds that he could be inserted in. Drew McIntyre, the 2020 men's Royal Rumble winner and a former partner of Mahal's when the two were in the 3MB faction, recently predicted that Mahal will return a different man.

With the mid-card pretty stacked right now, and no place at the top of the card, Mahal may have to wait until after WrestleMania 36 to sink his teeth into a meaningful feud on RAW.

