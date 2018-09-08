Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 superstars who need a heel turn to reach their full potential

Sanjay Pradeep
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
08 Sep 2018

W
Which superstars could use a heel turn?

Although there are two sides to it, heel turns often save one's career. All of a sudden, it changes one from being bland to interesting. Take Randy Orton for instance. As a babyface, he was hovering in the upper mid-card of Smackdown ever since he lost the WWE title. But when he attacked Jeff Hardy, he became "interesting." Heading into Hell in a Cell, the Hardy-Orton feud is one of the marquee feuds.

The same can be said about Sami Zayn also. He was merely existing in the roster, losing to the likes of Jinder Mahal and Mike Kanellis. Once he turned heel, he was skyrocketed to the main event and even had a marquee match at Wrestlemania 34.

However, not all superstars need to turn heel. Professional wrestling just does not work like that. But these superstars need to turn heel as soon as possible in order to reach their full potential.


#5. Bobby Lashley

En

It was speculated that Bobby Lashley returned to face Brock Lesnar. However, WWE dropped the ball with Bobby as soon as they made him feud with Sami Zayn and had a segment involving Bobby's "sisters." Ever since that, the Dominator has been just another guy on the roster who smiles a lot. His booking has been atrocious and since WWE has made it clear that Roman Reigns will remain the top babyface, Bobby needs to turn heel in order to reach the main event.


Sanjay Pradeep
CONTRIBUTOR
