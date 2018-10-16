5 Superstars who need to shine in 2019

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 740 // 16 Oct 2018, 02:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2018 has been a rollercoaster of a year for WWE. Over the past ten months, several stars have re-imagined themselves, to help turn their careers around.

Look at Becky Lynch for instance. At the start of this year, she was one of several happy, smiley babyfaces in the WWE's women's division, and despite being touted by many as the best woman on the roster, she was far removed from the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

Since turning heel at Summerslam, Lynch has become one of the focus points on the Blue brand, capturing the women's championship at Hell In a Cell, defeating former friend Charlotte Flair.

However, not every star has had the success that the Lass Kicker has had this year. Some superstars, who once were major stars, have seen themselves fall further and further down the totem pole in 2018.

Here are 5 superstars who need to shine in 2019.

Chad Gable

One of the most technically gifted wrestlers in WWE, Chad Gable has had major success as a tag team star.

Winning the SmackDown Live and NXT Tag Titles with Jason Jordan, the former Olympian has continued his tag team mentality on RAW with new partner Bobby Roode.

However, whilst Gable is a continuous sight on RAW, his matches are often forgettable, and his team with Roode have not made any motions towards the RAW Tag Team Championship.

In 2019, it could be more interesting to see Gable go it alone as a singles star, maybe capturing the Intercontinental or the United States Championship along the way.

Gable could quickly establish himself as a solid, dependable mid-carder in 2019, and whilst his success as a tag team Superstar is admirable, it has definitely set a glass ceiling for the Superstar who in 2019, should be Ready, Willing, and Gable.

1 / 5 NEXT