5 Superstars Who Need To Turn Heel in 2019

Shakil Ahmed FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.48K // 04 Jan 2019, 05:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Apollo Crews is one of the superstars that needs a heel turn.

As the New Year has already begun, it seems as if the changes that The McMahon Family are promising to bring to the WWE are occurring already. We've seen more aggressive sides to superstars such as AJ Styles & Seth Rollins, and the WWE is clearly listening to their fans as we've also witnessed the rise of Becky Lynch.

However, there are still so many changes that need to occur in terms of character development. You can easily change any wrestler's alignment from heel to face or vice versa, but it will not mean anything unless the booking is handled correctly.

Of course, none of this will happen overnight. And we have an entire year of Raw & Smackdown shows in store for us for these alterations to begin. So here is a list of 5 superstars that are in desperate need of a heel turn in 2019.

#5. Apollo Crews

Could Crews benefit from a heel turn?

At #5 on the list, Apollo Crews is the epitome of a floundering superstar who desperately needs a change in character. When Crews first arrived onto the main roster, it was a huge shock to the wrestling world as many fans thought that it was far too early for Crews to arrive at the big stages. He was only just starting to get his groove on in NXT before he was called up to the main roster for the new era.

Unfortunately, this was a rookie mistake from WWE as they called up Crews before he was even able to find himself on NXT. There is no doubt that Crews is a decorated wrestler as we have seen with his excellent abilities in being a high flyer as well as being a powerhouse. But the truth of the matter is Crews in need of a character.

We have seen shades of Crews being aggressive before when he confronted Elias on the October 15th, 2018 episode of Raw, after he attacked The Drifter. Crews proved that he could indeed speak on the microphone, but it seems like Crews doesn't seem confident enough when being a babyface. He did seem very confident when he was part of Titus Worldwide, but unfortunately- the stable has clearly been disbanded for unknown reasons.

It's clear that WWE is high on Crews, otherwise, they wouldn't have booked him to win the 20 Man Battle Royal to gain a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on the 31st December 2018 edition of Raw. Crews faced Ambrose on the same night in a losing effort in a good match, but it's clear that Crews isn't being used to the best of his abilities as a face.

Crews need to do something drastic such as brutally attacking a babyface such as John Cena. His reasoning could simply that he is sick and tired of constantly smiling and being happy-go-lucky towards the fans, and not gaining anything out of it. A shock heel turn would work wonders for Crews compared to a long-burning heel turn, as it would definitely be more effective if the fans didn't see it coming.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement