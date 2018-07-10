5 superstars who probably won’t beat Brock Lesnar

Harry Kettle FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar's return to the world of mixed martial arts this weekend at UFC 226 sent shockwaves throughout the sport in more ways than one. The Beast Incarnate took it upon himself to enter the octagon and shove Daniel Cormier, all but confirming that he'd be challenging the two-division world champion for the UFC Heavyweight Championship from January onwards - if he can stay clean, that is.

It was a move that not only confirmed his interest in returning to MMA but also confirmed that he was all but done with the world of professional wrestling. Some may see that as a blessing and others as a curse, but one way or another, he's going to have to drop that Universal Championship sooner rather than later.

He simply can't keep going on in the way that he has been, barely even showing up despite holding the title for well over a year now. Something needs to change, but unfortunately, we aren't putting our money on any of these five guys to be the ones who dethrone him.

Everyone that we're about to list is a special talent, but we're talking specifically about people who won't be able to defeat Brock Lesnar before his current run with WWE comes to an end. One or two of these guys may have defeated him in the past, but we're focused on the future - and more specifically, we're confused on discovering who is going to be the next ruler of Monday Night Raw.

Brock's last appearance was at Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia where he came away with the belt by the skin of his teeth, and to be honest, the fact that it's been almost three months since we've seen him is a little bit ridiculous. So in order to fill the time in a suitable manner, we're going to continue to fantasy book what we believe will be the best next step forward in this seemingly neverending saga.

So with all of that being said, here are five guys who probably won't beat Brock Lesnar (before he returns to the UFC for good).

#5 Bobby Lashley

The Destroyer

Bobby Lashley may not have been all too successful during his first run with WWE and you could argue he hasn't been during his second thus far, but there's no doubting what he's capable of. The guy is an absolute freak of nature and deserves to be taken seriously, kind of like he was during his fantastic run with Impact Wrestling.

He might not seem like one of the best guys on the mic but he can certainly hold his own, and most importantly, he's a legitimate MMA fighter. Alas, we don't think that'll be enough for him to overcome Brock if the two face off, with Vince likely not wanting to give such a rub to a guy who is already in his early-40s. You can debate over whether or not that's 'right', but that's the way we see it.