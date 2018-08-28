Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Superstars who shocked WWE by quitting

Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
14.89K   //    28 Aug 2018, 16:14 IST

Ke
Kevin Owens quit WWE on RAW this week.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens quit the company, after losing to the Shield's Seth Rollins.

Whilst some fans are hoping to see the Canadian return to the indies, there are many that are hoping he finds a way to return to WWE, either on RAW or SmackDown Live.

But Owens isn't the first star to quit the company, and probably won't be the last. Today we look at 5 stars who shocked everyone by quitting the company and see what happened next.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

#5. Batista

Batis
Batista leaves in 2014, with a solemn wave.

What's better than quitting the WWE once? Doing it twice.

In late 2009, Batista developed a mean-streak, attacking former friend Rey Mysterio, after failing to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. In February the next year, the future Marvel star would win the WWE Championship, destroying a prone John Cena.

Cena would re-capture the title the next month, and retain it in a grueling Extreme Rules match the month after. Refusing to take this any longer, a wheelchair-bound Animal famously quits, after RAW GM Bret Hart demanded he wrestles that night.

Flash forward four years, the Animal returns, with a fiery passion that sees him win the 2014 Royal Rumble. But fans had moved on, siding with Daniel Bryan. Clearly dejected, Batista sided with Evolution stable-mates Randy Orton and Triple H, only to quit again after disagreements with the Game.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Stone Cold Steve Austin Kevin Owens
Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 WWE Superstars whose salaries will shock you
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who had impactful rookie years
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who were fired because of bad attitude
RELATED STORY
5 funniest WWE main roster superstars
RELATED STORY
5 of CM Punk's unique achievements in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Possible reasons why Kevin Owens 'quit' WWE Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who are enhanced by their entrance theme
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who refused to win a match
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who would have been perfect European...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us