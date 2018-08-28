5 Superstars who shocked WWE by quitting

Kevin Owens quit WWE on RAW this week.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens quit the company, after losing to the Shield's Seth Rollins.

Whilst some fans are hoping to see the Canadian return to the indies, there are many that are hoping he finds a way to return to WWE, either on RAW or SmackDown Live.

But Owens isn't the first star to quit the company, and probably won't be the last. Today we look at 5 stars who shocked everyone by quitting the company and see what happened next.

#5. Batista

Batista leaves in 2014, with a solemn wave.

What's better than quitting the WWE once? Doing it twice.

In late 2009, Batista developed a mean-streak, attacking former friend Rey Mysterio, after failing to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. In February the next year, the future Marvel star would win the WWE Championship, destroying a prone John Cena.

Cena would re-capture the title the next month, and retain it in a grueling Extreme Rules match the month after. Refusing to take this any longer, a wheelchair-bound Animal famously quits, after RAW GM Bret Hart demanded he wrestles that night.

Flash forward four years, the Animal returns, with a fiery passion that sees him win the 2014 Royal Rumble. But fans had moved on, siding with Daniel Bryan. Clearly dejected, Batista sided with Evolution stable-mates Randy Orton and Triple H, only to quit again after disagreements with the Game.

