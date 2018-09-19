5 superstars who should be Randy Orton's next victim

Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy at Hell in a Cell

After taking a hiatus after WWE Backlash on May 2018, Randy Orton returned from his injury at Extreme Rules on July and attacked Jeff Hardy. Later that month he revealed that he was sick of the WWE Universe and would attack and destroy every fan favorite in WWE, and Jeff Hardy was his first victim.

Since he "deleted" Jeff Hardy in a brutal match at Hell in a Cell, who is next in line for the Viper's brutal beatdown? The Apex Predator said last week that his attack on Jeff Hardy will pale in comparison to what he is going to do to his next victim. Let us take a look at the 5 top fan favorites that the Apex Predator should target once his rivalry with the Charismatic Enigma is done and dusted.

#5. Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton were in an intense feud during 2013-14

Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton share a deep history between them. They were the part of the first team that defeated the Shield in a 6 man tag team match. But they are more familiar standing in opposite sides of the ring.

After cashing in on Daniel Bryan at Summerslam 2013, the Apex Predator went on to have a lengthy feud against the leader of the Yes Movement. They have faced each other at RAW, Smackdown and PPVs.

There is no denying that Randy Orton played a huge role in Bryan's iconic WWE World Heavyweight Championship victory at Wrestlemania 30. They have faced each other so many times that people would complain that this feud would be stale.

However, one thing we should note is that the dynamics have changed a lot since Wrestlemania 30. Back then, Randy Orton was a cowardly heel who hid behind the Authority. But now he a fully fledged sadistic psychopath who stops at nothing but pure destruction. Anyone will invest in a rivalry involving this version of Randy Orton against the pure babyface Daniel Bryan.

