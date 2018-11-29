5 Superstars who should dethrone Brock Lesnar as WWE Universal Champion

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 357 // 29 Nov 2018, 01:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lesnar as Universal Champion.

At WWE Crown Jewel, with some help from the Constable Baron Corbin, Brock Lesnar became the first man in history to win the Universal Championship for a second time.

Understandably, many fans weren't happy with this, as Brock's first reign, lasting a whopping 504 days, had ended only a few months prior, a reign which had seen the red-strapped title disappear for months.

The Beast is yet to defend the gold, though is expected to have his first defense at the Royal Rumble, though is rumored to be holding onto the gold until at least WrestleMania 35.

There's no shortage of Superstars who hope to dethrone the Beast if nothing else, so they can be the ones who bring the Universal title back to Monday Nights.

Here are just five Superstar who could defeat Lesnar, and capture the Universal Champion.

#4 Bobby Lashley

Lashley with his hypeman, Lio Rush.

Ever since returning to the WWE on the night after WrestleMania 34, Bobby Lashley has been prominently featured, feuding with the likes of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

But despite these big wins, Lashley is yet to win gold since returning, something the Almighty is painfully aware of.

Having Lashley face Lesnar would be a huge match, with both men having legitimate MMA skills, as Brock used to compete for UFC, and Lashley for Bellator.

Whether as a face or a heel, a Universal Championship reign for Lashley would certainly be entertaining, as the former ECW star has arguably the total package (sans promo skills, which are made up for by Lio Rush).

Lashley winning the gold would also certainly be a feel-good moment for the former Army Ranger, who returned after eleven years away, with big hopes that this run in the company will be just as successful as his last.

1 / 5 NEXT