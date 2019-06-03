5 Superstars who should move to NXT to revitalize their career

Tyler Breeze wrestled his best match in years against Velveteen Dream

NXT presented their Takeover XXV, the 25th incarnation of a wildly popular and critically acclaimed wrestling show. The fact that NXT is in a different league when compared to the main roster is no secret to any wrestling fan, and the Superstars do feel the same way.

Tyler Breeze, one of the initial members of NXT during 2014-15, returned to Full Sail last month to fight Velveteen Dream. He contested in a "glamorous" match for the North American Championship against Dream at Takeover XXV.

Breeze was grossly misused on the main roster and spent most of his time fighting on WWE Superstars or WWE Main Event. There are several such Superstars who were completely neutralized once they left NXT to join the main roster.

Breeze's return could very well be an indication for several other Superstars returning to the yellow brand for short stints.

We look at five Superstars who would be better off spending some time at Full Sail University.

#5: The Ascension

Ascension are a good team with bad booking

Ascension spent a year in NXT undefeated and were one of the most dominant duos during their time in NXT. However, their transition to the main roster was a major failure, and they were buried weeks into their main roster run.

Ascension have never been utilized properly and have failed to capture a single championship in their four-year stay in WWE. They have become shadows of their former selves and could use a move to NXT to become relevant once again.

NXT's tag team division could use a proper tag-team and the Ascension could very well be the answer to their problems. Ascension returning to take on the newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champions Street Profits would be a delightful sight.

