5 Superstars Who Should've Won Money in the Bank

WWE has wasted a lot of Money in the Bank wins over the years. It's too bad none of these wrestlers managed to win the briefcase.

The Quickest Way to Become a World Champion in WWE

The Money in the Bank Briefcase has always been a great way to transition a Superstar from the midcard to the main event and has been instrumental in the careers of the wrestlers who've won it.

Edge, Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and many others may have never gotten the chance to become a world champion without winning the Money in the Bank match and WWE would be a lot less interesting because of it.

Getting a chance to challenge a world champion at any time is a feat worth fighting for and the chaos that takes place in the Money in the Bank match drives the point home that "Anything can happen in the WWE."

However, for every time wrestler whose benefited from Money in the Bank, there have been others who the company wasted the opportunity on.

In fact, there were a lot of wrestlers who would've benefited a lot more from winning the briefcase then some of the wrestlers WWE chose.

So. this article will look back at previous Money in the Bank participants, who should've won, and when.

#5 Becky Lynch 2017

A Chance at Redemption

If you're a fan of Carmella and what she's done thus far as the SmackDown Women's Champion, you probably won't like this entry.

While Becky Lynch is the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion, her title reign only served as a launching point for Alexa Bliss.

Since losing the title, Lynch has yet to do anything of interest on SmackDown and has spent most of her time wrestling tag team matches and losing title opportunities.

Winning Money in the Bank and becoming a world champion again would've made SmackDown's Women's Division much more interesting in 2017 than it was watching Naomi and Natalya with the title.

WWE may right this wrong by having her win the 2018 Women's Money in the Bank match, but that's probably just a pipe dream.