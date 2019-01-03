5 Superstars Who Should Win The 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Shakil Ahmed FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 90 // 03 Jan 2019, 19:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The second annual Women's Royal Rumble match will take place at Royal Rumble 2019.

As the second annual women's Royal Rumble match emerges, we are getting closer to seeing another women make history by defeating 29 other female superstars to go onto WrestleMania 35 to challenge for either the Raw Women's Championship or the Smackdown Women's Championship.

The winner of the first-ever women's Royal Rumble in 2018 was none other than Asuka, and despite the fact that she didn't win her title match against Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 34, Asuka is still standing strong today as the current Smackdown Women's Champion.

This shows that you can still solidify your status as an elite female superstar by winning the Royal Rumble. The women of the WWE not only deserve to have a huge match of this caliber at the PPV event, but there are more than enough female superstars to keep the Royal Rumble matches running every single year.

Here are 5 potential superstars that should win the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match.

#5. Ruby Riott

Will Ruby Riot be the underdog of this year's Royal Rumble?

Ruby Riott made her Smackdown Live debut on the November 21st, 2017 edition of Smackdown Live alongside Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan as a trio also known as The Riott Squad. The three women caused havoc on the Smackdown Live women's roster before they were all drafted to Raw on April 16th, 2018 as part of the Superstar Shake-Up. It is without a doubt that Riott is the current leader of the Riott Squad, with her surname being the basis of the name for the stable. Riott has proven that she makes a serious contender for the Raw Women's Championship due to her amazing in-ring abilities, as she was able to hone her craft on the independent scene.

Riott stands out more than her two partners, and she has the ability to play the role of either a babyface as seen on NXT, or as a vicious heel as she is showing every single night that she appears on Raw. However, Riott has yet to win a Women's Championship on either Raw or Smackdown.

On the 1st October 2018- we saw Ruby Riott go face to face with Ronda Rousey in a non-title match. It was a match where Rousey managed to gain the win over Riott, but Riott still ended up looking like a viable threat to the title despite the loss. Riott would be a fantastic option to win the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match because it would establish her status on the main roster. It would also boost the credibility of The Riott Squad, if she was able to cement a spot for the Raw or Smackdown Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 35.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement