5 Superstars Who Would Benefit If The Shield Broke Up

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
885   //    21 Oct 2018, 08:50 IST

The Shield's break up could potentially benefit many RAW superstars
The Shield's break up could potentially benefit many RAW superstars

The Shield is the hottest thing in wrestling right now. The Hounds of Justice hold the two top singles titles on RAW and they are beloved by the WWE Universe. Every week, there seems to be a chink in their armour, but somehow they always manage to pull through. I'm certain that when all is said and done, they will be considered one of the top acts in sports entertainment's illustrious history.

However, at this point in time, it may make more sense for The Shield to split up, for the ratings to bounce back yet again. I shall explain why in the slides that follow. Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts on this matter.

5 distinct individuals/groups could benefit if The Shield splits up down the road. If anything, The Shield's dominance over the roster has been holding them back.

And I present those 5 to you, in this article!

#5 Dean Ambrose

Ambrose may do far better as a singles performer, from this point on
Ambrose may do far better as a singles performer, from this point on

Dean Ambrose is one of the top performers on the most watched wrestling brand in the world and therefore, you're correct in questioning my assessment. My point is that Dean Ambrose is a lot less unstable and unhinged when he's part of the group. He's been unable to go after the titles that his friends hold.

And he doesn't even have a match at Crown Jewel, really. I think if The Shield does split up again, and Ambrose is the man that makes it happen, the sky is the limit for him. There will be more excitement around a heel turn from Ambrose than his current run with The Shield.

Ambrose has always been the underdog among the Hounds of Justice. Therefore, he needs a title around his shoulders a lot more than his stable-mates do!

1 / 5 NEXT
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
