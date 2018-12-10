×
5 Superstars who you forgot beat Brock Lesnar in WWE

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.70K   //    10 Dec 2018, 19:57 IST

Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar

Monster, beast, champion, undefeatable - these are a few of the words that represent what Brock Lesnar has been for the WWE in the 15 or so years that he's wrestled in the promotion.

The Beast is one of the most dominant wrestlers in the history of the business and a serial winner wherever he has wrestled - WWE, in Japan, or at MMA promotion UFC.

In the WWE, Lesnar has an incredible win record. In the 379 matches that he has wrestled in the promotion since debuting on the March 18th, 2002 episode of RAW, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has 274 wins, and just 97 losses in the WWE (as per Cagematch.net). That is a great record, and the loss number would be even less if tag team matches and dark matches aren't considered.

Lesnar seldom loses to the smaller fish in WWE, and most remember the losses he's had with icons of the WWE world, like The Undertaker, Goldberg or John Cena.

Here are 5 Superstars you may have forgotten who beat Brock Lesnar in the WWE.

#1 Rob van Dam

On paper, this seems like an unlikely pairing for a match - the powerful and strong Brock Lesnar, against an agile, quick wrestler like Rob van Dam, but the two pulled it off in 2002, in three singles matches.

At the start of Lesnar's career, in his very first year in the WWE business, against several big names; Booker T, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan, to name a few.

Rob Van Dam was one of the most recognisable names in ECW, the star of the show, much like what Lesnar became for the WWE. At the 2002 King Of The Ring, RVD and Lesnar faced off in the finals of the tournament, which Lesnar won.

The very next day on RAW, the two faced off for the Intercontinental Championship, which was won by DQ by Rob van Dam, who was holding the belt, after Paul Heyman interfered, following which Lesnar brutalised RVD. At Vengeance, RVD once again defeated Lesnar by DQ after Heyman pulled out the referee from the ring.

