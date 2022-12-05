5 superstars William Regal can manage following his return to WWE

Former WWE NXT GM William Regal was released by the company earlier this year in January. He signed with All Elite Wrestling and played a prominent role in the promotion during his time there.

Regal was the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club faction alongside former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. The WCW and WWE legend played a major factor in MJF capturing the World Championship at Full Gear, but Maxwell brutally attacked him last week on Dynamite with his own brass knuckles.

The 54-year-old was stretchered out of the arena in what was apparently his last appearance for AEW despite being a focal point of the storyline surrounding its most important title. Regal is most likely returning to WWE in a backstage role but has proved that he is still more than capable of playing an on-screen character in his run with AEW.

Listed below are five superstars that would benefit from William Regal as their manager in WWE.

#5. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

Austin Theory has had an up-and-down run on the main roster so far. Former CEO Vince McMahon clearly saw something in the 25-year-old but pushed him way too fast and the crowd turned against him.

Theory lost his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt against Seth Rollins but would ultimately capture the championship anyway at Survivor Series. Austin has all the talent in the world and is a solid promo.

However, Regal's presence would add a lot to Theory's presentation and would be an interesting story. William hitched his wagon to the future of AEW in MJF and was betrayed. Many view Austin Theory as the future of WWE and he could betray Regal down the line in a much more impactful fashion.

#4. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio found success in The Judgment Day after Rhea Ripley took him under her wing. He is much more entertaining as a heel but could still use some work on his promos.

William Regal would instantly solve the issue for Dominik and the 25-year-old could become an even better heel with the Gentleman Villain by his side.

#3. Ronda Rousey

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently turned heel on the blue brand and aligned herself with Shayna Baszler. The new attitude hasn't done much to change the fan perception surrounding Ronda, and neither did her disappointing match against Shotzi at Survivor Series.

William Regal would be a terrific manager for Rousey because it would allow her to just focus on putting on a good performance in the ring and become the Baddest Woman on the Planet once again.

#2. Apollo Crews

WWE has been trying to put everything together for Apollo Crews for years now and it just hasn't clicked. Apollo is one of the most gifted wrestlers on the planet but has struggled to connect with the WWE Universe throughout his career.

Crews is now back in NXT and will challenge Bron Breakker for the championship at Deadline on December 10th. William Regal could interfere in another main event and help crown a new champion once again. Breakker could show up on the main roster tomorrow and fans will embrace him.

#1. Charlie Dempsey

William Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, recently arrived on NXT 2.0 and looks just like his father. Regal may have wanted to return to the company to help with his son's career and perhaps he will be given the opportunity to do so in NXT.

Charlie's credibility would skyrocket instantly if his legendary father started accompanying him to the ring for his matches. It will be interesting to see if they have any interactions in NXT or if Charlie wants to establish himself on his own.

