5 Superstars with the most losses in 2018 so far

These five Superstars hold the record that nobody wants.

KO also finds himself in this unfortunate list.

We are almost halfway through 2018, and the superstars of the WWE have commanded the respect of the fans from all over the world. It's been a blended year for the WWE so far, and the company will look to bring more engaging content to the fans for the rest of the year.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

It takes years of hard work and dedication for the pro wrestlers to reach the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. The WWE is known to have been the home of many legends of the pro wrestling industry, and it will be a challenge for the current superstars to fill the shoes of those legends.

The WWE superstars have put on outstanding performances throughout this year, and they have proved that they deserve to be in the place they are in today. Only a handful of Superstars in the WWE had their hands raised the most times when they stepped inside the ring this year.

In the same way, only a few Superstars have their names in the deplorable list of having the most losses in the year so far. Let's look at the top five Superstars in the pitiful rundown.

_________________________________________________________________________

#5 Bo Dallas - 55 Losses

He has redeemed himself as on late.

Bo Dallas, one half of the "B Team" finds himself at the base of this rundown. Dallas began 2018 as a part of the "Miztourage" along with his partner Curtis Axel playing as the henchmen of the Miz.

The Miztourage got separated after the Miz got drafted to SmackDown Live as a part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up. Dallas and Axel then formed a new team which they named as the" B Team".

Dallas and Axel are the No 1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships held by Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, and the latter happens to be Dallas' elder brother. While Wyatt is a former WWE Champion, Dallas never climbed up the ranks like his brother.

The "B Team" could prove to be the difference maker for Dallas' career as he and Axel are on a winning streak ever since forming the new team. Dallas will look to extend his latest winning streak when he and Axel face Hardy and Wyatt for the Raw Tag Team Championships. We can expect Bo Dallas to go down this list as the year advances.