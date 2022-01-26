5 Superstars who could be the Women's Royal Rumble's 'Iron Woman'

The "Iron Man" spot in the Royal Rumble Match had long been regarded as a medal of honor in some ways over the years.

With the Women's Rumble Match, history isn't as storied, but the ladies chosen for the spot of "Iron Woman" are usually the most consistent in-ring performers.

From Sasha Banks in the first iteration of the stipulation for females to Bianca Belair just last year, the company only truly chose its most dependable competitors to stay the longest in this matchup.

Durability and stamina have always been a key attribute for those who earn the "Iron Woman" spot.

When looking at the lineup already announced for this year's contest, there are quite a few women who could achieve this feat.

Whether it be down to their history at the Rumble or their in-ring style, these ladies can all hold their own for long enough and possibly win the whole thing.

In this article, let's take a look at five superstars who could be the "Iron Woman" at the Women's Royal Rumble.

5) Naomi - Royal Rumble 2022

Mayydayy @Mayydayy86 Royal Rumble 2021 Naomi has nothing on Royal Rumble 2020 Naomi. #RoyalRumble2021 Royal Rumble 2021 Naomi has nothing on Royal Rumble 2020 Naomi. #RoyalRumble2021 https://t.co/VWAfJp9iaH

Naomi has definitely made a point to make her presence felt at the Royal Rumble.

Going back to the first women's edition, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took the role of Kofi Kingston in evading elimination. After doing the same in 2019, she got injured and spent months away from the ring.

Naomi returned in marvelous fashion in the 2020 women's Rumble match with a beautiful afro and colorful attire. The moment became viral, with celebrities such as Kiki Palmer commenting on her look.

However, another injury caused yet another setback in the superstar's career.

Naomi once again returned to WWE in the 2021 women's Rumble and had another strong showing. She had a tense elimination tease with Bianca Belair and lasted over 47 minutes before being eliminated by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

If the former women's champion can repeat her efforts in 2022, she may have what it takes to be this year's 'Iron Woman.'

