5 Superstars WWE should start building as the 'next' Undertaker

The Undertaker's boots will be hard to fill in the years to come.

The Undertaker's status as both a creative force and industry legend is unmatched.

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Who's the next in line to hold the mantle? (Pic Source: WWE)

He was The Phenom. He was The Lord of Darkness. He was The Undertaker. A creation that stemmed from the mind of Vince McMahon, but made whole by the man behind the gimmick, Mark Calaway.

Ever since he made his debut so many years ago back at WWE Survivor Series 1990, The Undertaker has stayed in the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe for 30 years. Even though he is 'retired,' he will continue to do so.

But who is The Undertaker?

Is he just a WrestleMania streak? Is he a legend created by Vince McMahon perpetuated by the several WWE Superstars who grew watching him? Is he one of the most significant pro wrestling characters of all time? He is all of these things, and so much more that it would be hard to define his legacy.

It isn't that the character dabbled in the dark arts; instead, it was his steadfast devotion to the character and his ability to reinvent to stay relevant in times that demanded it. Of course, being undefeated at WrestleMania undoubtedly hastened that reality. Still, his tenacity to be a creative force and his devotion to the the industry grew his legend even more.

It was as if he was the last of his ilk. That devotion to staying in character. Only in recent years did fans see the man behind The Deadman. Those qualities are hard to even pick who could take up that mantle, as very few possess it and have long retired.

With that said, the essential task would be to pick someone who could be the 'Next' Undertaker. Here are 5 WWE Superstars who might fit the bill.

NOTE: The content in the article reflects the views of the author and not the site.

Advertisement

#5 Aleister Black

There's something about Aleister (Pic Source: WWE)

Aleister Black is probably one of the more interesting WWE characters who hasn't had an expansive run at the top. That has to do more with the booking rather than the wrestler himself. The tattoos, the innate fascination, and the presentation of an innate loner lend itself to be a fascinating personality that has some comparisons with The Undertaker.

While it may seem blasphemous to suggest that any wrestler could take The Undertaker's mantle, Aleister Black has that innate quality that would allow for those comparisons. The Undertaker had an air of a brutal killer inside the ring, and Black provides that same instinct as soon as he steps through those ropes.

Could Aleister Black be the next coming of The Man from Death Valley? Only time will tell.

1 / 5 NEXT