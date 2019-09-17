5 Superstars you don't remember having a pinfall victory over Roman Reigns

Roman isn't as undefeated as many might think!

Ever since debuting as a part of The Shield in 2012, Roman Reigns has been one of the major Superstars in WWE. His push took a whole new level after the Shield dismantled and Roman came forward as a singles star.

In his seven-year journey on the main roster, Reigns has already done enough to secure a future Hall of Fame induction. Being a four-time World Champion, Grand Slam Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and main-eventing four consecutive WrestleManias - many have touted him to be the new John Cena.

As was the case with Cena, the Big Dog also is rarely seen taking pinfalls in the ring. Even though the last year has seen him come down from the Superhero mode, pinning him is still considered to be a major achievement and not everyone gets to do that.

At Clash of Champions 2019, Rowan did the unexpected and kept Reigns down for the 3-count, though with some help of an old friend. While most of us remember Superstars like Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar etc pinning Reigns, there have been other wrestlers who have achieved this feat who you might not remember achieved the feat.

Without further adieu, let's take a look at five such Superstars in this list. How many of them do you remember pinning Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

#5 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes

Before becoming Stardust, Cody Rhodes had a major feud with The Shield back in 2013 alongside his real-life brother Goldust. The Rhodes Brothers took on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Tag Team Championship match, that ended with Cody pinning the powerhouse of the Shield.

This happened after The Big Show knocked Reigns out with a KO punch, without the referee's knowledge. Interestingly, The Shield were the heel at that time, and Cody and Goldust the faces.

It can be debated how successful his career was in WWE, but currently, he is spearheading the new promotion All Elite Wrestling - with many considering it a threat to Vince's company.

