5 Superstars you forgot have been with WWE for more than 10 years

Both R-Truth and Roman Reigns are some of the most experienced Superstars in WWE right now

The world of professional wrestling is an unforgiving one wherein you always have to be on the top of your game to make an impact on fans worldwide. The margins are even tinier when it comes to WWE wherein the smallest of mistakes receive the highest scrutiny.

Despite the close attention to detail that comes with working in WWE, some Superstars have managed to perform at the highest level for several years and managed to carve Hall of Fame-worthy careers.

Some of the currently active WWE Superstars continue to lead their respective brands or divisions despite having been with the company for over a decade. Their prowess can easily make you forget just how long they have been involved in the pro wrestling industry, let alone the WWE. So on that note, let us look at five Superstars whom you may have forgotten have been with WWE for more than 10 years.

#5 R-Truth

R-Truth beat Shinsuke Nakamura to win his second US title

Did you know that R-Truth has been wrestling for over 20 years now? His initial run with the then WWF as K-Kwik lasted for only three years where he won the Hardcore Championship twice. However, he made his WWE return back in 2008 and has been with the company ever since.

Reduced to more of a comedy act in the last few years, Truth is a 35-time 24/7 Champion and his alliance with Carmella for the major part of 2018 and 2019 where he also won the Mixed Tag Team Challenge tournament was simply money.

However, the one Ron Killings has been involved in some serious title pursuits during his stay with WWE. He was involved in the world title picture for a good chunk of the early 2010s and his heel run as a member of Awesome Truth alongside The Miz is well known for its notoriety. He is also a two-time United States Champion.