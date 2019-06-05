5 Superstars you never realized were in WWE for a decade

Did you think that any stars were in WWE for 10 years?

Longevity in wrestling is a rarity, as we see so many quality wrestlers get over with management and fans, but over time these once favoured superstars fizzle out faster than one would have expected. However, while many think of legendary wrestlers when discussing the topic of longevity, there are many surprising names that have been able to stay at a certain level for such a long time.

While many fans won't give WWE the credit of being the best wrestling promotion in the world, no one can deny that they are the biggest. One would think that due to WWE being the largest wrestling company in the world, only the best will get the chance to work for them. Well, some names on this might not be considered the best, but to be in WWE for ten years is an accolade.

So, let's go through some of the superstars you never knew were in WWE for a decade or more.

#1 The Usos

The best tag team in the world?

The Usos made their debut in WWE all the way back on the 8th of June 2009, and while that debut was in FCW(Florida Championship Wrestling), the brand served as a developmental promotion for future WWE superstars that were been monitored for a call-up. The Usos was a successful unit in FCW, as they picked up the tag team titles, but they were meant for bigger things on the main roster.

Just a year later the bothers would move to Raw, and as they say, the rest is history. However, when it comes to Jimmy and Jey nothing is never enough, as they always strive to outdo themselves in every single programme or match they perform in. While WWE is dropping the ball with them at the moment, don't expect them to fall off the radar entirely, as they never stay down for too long.

