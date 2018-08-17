Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 surprise decisions which could turn SummerSlam 2018 into a memorable show

Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Preview
1.34K   //    17 Aug 2018, 22:13 IST

The Best Rivalry in TNA History, Now in WWE.
The excitement for SummerSlam this year is at its lowest in recent times. With boring and repeated matches from previous pay per views, along with worthless rivalries, it doesn't feel like one of the big four events, but rather like a regular B-level pay per view.

Even the buildup of blockbuster and high voltage matches like the Universal Title match, the WWE Title Match, and the Raw Women's Title match haven't managed to create enough buzz for this pay per view.

It would take a mammoth effort from the WWE to turn a dull build into a must watch show. With almost 7 hours of professional wrestling featuring 13 matches, and an in-ring segment, it is obvious that the fans will get bored or agitated due to several things that will happen at the show.

In order to prevent the show from turning into a disaster, here are the 5 surprise decisions that could turn SummerSlam 2018 into a memorable event.

#5 The Return of the Demon King

Summerslam is incomplete without the Demon King.
SummerSlam is incomplete without the Demon King

No WWE wrestler has had more ups and downs in 2018 so far than Finn Balor. From giving the performance of his life at Royal Rumble, and fighting show stealing matches with Seth Rollins through the WrestleMania period, Balor's stock has fallen so badly that he is now engaged in a worthless feud with Baron Corbin, and is scheduled to face him at SummerSlam this Sunday.

However, the Balor facing Corbin is not the one we fondly associate with SummerSlam. Be it becoming the inaugural Universal Champion in 2016, or defeating Bray Wyatt in the fight of the weird personas in 2017, SummerSlam has always been graced by the rare appearance of The Demon King, and it has always resulted in a feel good moment for the fans.

Although it seems highly unlikely that Balor will appear in his demonic persona, considering that WWE has not promoted it till this point, it won't be an entirely bad idea to surprise the fans by bringing the demon back after a year.

Imagine the reaction from the crowd if the lights suddenly go out and the cryptic 'Catch Your Breath' song starts playing. Not only will this generate a huge pop from the crowd, it could actually help in giving the dull program a memorable end.

Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Sports Writer by Chance, Engineer by Choice || Watching Cricket, WWE, Formula 1, Tennis, Football and Badminton since the turn of the century.
