5 surprise things WWE can do for TLC on Monday Night Raw

Will The Lunatic Snap Again?

WWE emanates its flagship weekly episodic show of Raw from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI and with the recent turn of events in the company, there must be a lot of things that would be addressed on this week's episode of Raw.

With the attack on Braun Strowman causing him to be removed from the TLC match card due to an injury leaving a void in a powerful storyline, the company would like to address this before it starts getting considered as the place creating an unsafe work environment. The fact that Becky Lynch got injured the week prior on Raw and last week Braun Strowman following the same suit creates a question which Baron Corbin would like to address.

Along with this, there are many burning questions that need answering as well as some new things can be created that would raise the stakes for the TLC pay-per-view.

With that in mind, let's look at 5 things that the company can do this week on Monday Night Raw:

#5 Baron Corbin addresses Braun Strowman's Injury

You got something to say?

Braun Strowman suffered a lot of pain due to the vicious attack by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. This attack cost the 'Monster among Men' his opportunity and the match at WWE TLC.

In an attempt to address his actions, the acting general manager could come to the ring and talk about how he was sorry about what transpired with his talent. He would be sad about the fact that his attack caused the monster to fall, and now he has nothing to fear about. This would add more value when both Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley join the list and pass on their apologies.

After the segment, we would see them change faces, and laugh about what they did to the monster until a familiar theme song plays, and fans get excited.

