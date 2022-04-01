5 WWE stars who could unexpectedly win the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WWE has tried multiple innovations to spice up their annual marquee event. Some, such as the decision to split WrestleMania into two nights, have succeeded. However, some such innovations, such as the annual Battle Royal in memory of the company's inaugural Hall of Fame inductee, haven't proven as successful.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal started strongly, with the first iteration of the match at WrestleMania 30 featuring various high-profile competitors. The general consensus was a Big Show victory, but Cesaro triumphed in the end. The Bodyslam, mirroring Hogan slamming Andre, is one of the greatest moments of Cesaro's career.

As the years went by, the match lessened in importance, to the point that it was outright deleted from WrestleMania 36, and from the next year transferred to the weekly shows. Like last year, the Battle Royal will be held on the pre-Wrestlemania SmackDown.

Although winners of the event are not usually deemed worthy of a mighty push by WWE, they may change their views this time around. Here is a list of five superstars who could unexpectedly win the match.

#5 WWE Superstar Commander Azeez

While United States Champion Finn Bálor and Damian Priest are amongst the favorites to win the match, WWE may contemplate providing Commander Azeez with a push. Azeez was recently defeated in humiliating fashion by fellow big man Omos. The company may try to rejuvenate Azeez's career by having him win the match and subsequently be his first major career achievement.

Azeez may then break away from Apollo Crews and move on to a singles career. Vince McMahon is known for his trust in the largest and strongest members of the roster, and Azeez will hardly look out of place dominating enhancement talents.

#4 Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth

The recent wave of 24/7 Championship segments have elicited some of the most apathetic reactions from the audience. At one point, R-Truth, with the help of Drake Maverick and Carmella, entertained the audience with their antics.

Forever the comic genius, R-Truth will most likely not win a major championship in the near future, so the company could provide him with a career achievement in the form of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy.

He would surely create some jokes revolving around the trophy or the event and entertain the audience on the following weekly shows. Imagine Truth posing with the Trophy and claiming he won the Royal Rumble!

#3 Former WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie

For the sake of comedy, Vince McMahon may decide to choose Reggie as the victor of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale. Reggie is indeed a young star. A former acrobat, he can at times flip as fluently as Aerostar.

However, his in-ring techniques, apart from the aforementioned flipping, have hardly been tested in matches. Nonetheless, The Company may want to push him as a comedic midcarder once the never-ending storyline involving Tozawa, Brooke and Tamina ends, and the Battle Royal win could be the first step in his ascension.

#2 WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan is still the only active member of the WWE roster to be the subject of a biopic, but his professional wrestling career has hardly been a success. After months of promos, Mahaan is finally set to appear on the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW.

However, the company may decide to provide a surprise to the fans, debut him a few days earlier than expected, and let him triumph over the likes of Bálor and Priest to win the Battle Royal. This way, he can appear on RAW with trophy by his side.

#1 Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal came close to winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal once before, but an involvement from Rob Gronkowski ruined his chances at success. Mahal earned plenty of success later in his career but has returned to a spot of glorified enhancement talent.

However, the Company's fascination with Mahal is well-known, and Hulk Hogan's recent praise may add some fuel to the fire. The former WWE Champion would be an unexpected victor if he ends up winning the match, but considering the names who previously won the Battle Royal, he would hardly be out of place.

