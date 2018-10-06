×
5 Surprises For The RAW After WWE Super Show-Down

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.10K   //    06 Oct 2018, 23:08 IST

Could we potentially see the biggest RAW of the year?
Could we potentially see the biggest RAW of the year?

Super Show-Down is now in the rear view mirror and RAW is only days away in the immediate pipeline. The men and women of WWE will fly all the way from Australia to Chicago to tell us the next chapter of their never ending story. RAW has suffered from some stiff competition in the past. As a result, the ratings have seen a downward spiral.

Next week, WWE has a chance to reverse their fortunes with some surprises. In this article I will suggest 5 twists that could change the landscape of RAW forever. Let me know your thoughts about the same in the comments below.

What surprises would you book in the aftermatch of what happened in Melbourne? Leave a comment and tell me what you'd like to see on RAW.

Here is how I would book RAW next week...

#5 The Bellas attack Ronda Rousey to set up Evolution main event

Did you notice the tension between Rousey and Bella at the event?
Did you notice the tension between Rousey and Nikki at the event?

Ronda Rousey, Nikki and Brie Bella stood victorious over the Riott Squad in Melbourne, Australia. All's well that ends well, right? Wrong! If you noticed how the match in Melbourne began, you may have seen that there was a moment when both Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella wanted to kickstart the proceedings.

The next pit stop for the women is Evolution, which takes place at the end of the month. And Ronda Rousey is sure to be a part of the bill, although it is not known yet who her opponent will be. Many sources have pointed to the fact that WWE may be looking to book a Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella main event.

To set things in motion, I can absolutely imagine Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella having a misunderstanding on RAW. And this could lead to a heel turn for the Bella Twins down the line.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
