5 Surprises that could happen on SmackDown - Braun Strowman attacked by 2 WWE Superstars, Heel turn?

WWE (both RAW and SmackDown) has been struggling with viewership figures even though the shows in the last few weeks haven't necessarily been the worst that I can remember. It just seems like people have a lot of other things on their minds considering the state of the world that we're in, and SmackDown programming isn't necessarily as much of a priority as their health and well being.

So, how does SmackDown recapture the minds and the imagination of the millions of lapsed fans who used to follow the weekly programming that they put out on a regular basis, you ask? I think that the best way to do so would be through surprises aplenty.

Yes, in this article, I shall list out 5 surprises that we could potentially see on this week's show, and you can list your own (get those creative juices flowing) on SmackDown in the comments section.

#5 Heavy Machinery attacks Braun Strowman on SmackDown

Yes, Otis is the Money in the Bank contract winner and the hottest thing on SmackDown right now, but what of his tag team partner? Have we all forgotten about Tucky except for Otis who could enlist his help to take down the Monster Among Men, I wonder? And this could lead us to a feud where Tucky is fed to Braun Strowman during his run as Champion to make him look strong on a SmackDown episode.

It may not necessarily make sense to split up Heavy Machinery at this moment because the storyline needs a build like Sasha Banks and Bayley are getting. Plus, them splitting up may be far too similar to the Sasha and Bayley storyline anyway, and SmackDown doesn't need two of the same thing, in my opinion.