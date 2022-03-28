5 Surprises for RAW before WrestleMania 38: Top babyface to return from a major injury, SmackDown stars to beat two champions?

This is the go-home edition of RAW before WrestleMania 38. The road to WrestleMania officially concludes this week and the weekend will see the beginning of the festivities, starting from The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction.

This week's episode will feature a lot of SmackDown stars jumping over the final show before The Show of Shows. While we're not sure how that will play out with the blue brand this coming week, we have an action-packed episode.

As a result, these are some of the big surprises that we can see tonight on RAW:

#5. Bianca Belair to make a big return to RAW ahead of WrestleMania 38?

WWE @WWE @BiancaBelairWWE suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat because of @BeckyLynchWWE ’s attack on #WWERaw . Although Belair will not require surgery, she has been ruled out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers. wwe.com/article/injury… .@BiancaBelairWWE suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat because of @BeckyLynchWWE’s attack on #WWERaw. Although Belair will not require surgery, she has been ruled out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers. wwe.com/article/injury…

It's been two weeks since the major injury to Bianca Belair happened. We are, of course, talking about the storyline injury where Belair suffered an attack in her throat and was ruled out of action indefinitely, but would not require surgery.

This was a good way to get heat on Becky Lynch ahead of her big RAW Women's Title defense at WrestleMania 38. It would be a big surprise if Belair returned, although it can only be expected as the match hasn't been canceled, she hasn't been replaced, and it will likely proceed as normal.

The two are expected to open the festivities at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday.

#4. The Usos face RK-Bro in a Survivor Series rematch, but things could be different

It will be Champion vs Champion again as The Usos face RK-Bro

In a big rematch from Survivor Series 2021, RK-Bro will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. On that occasion, it was the RAW Tag Team Champions who were victorious against Jey and Jimmy Uso.

Meanwhile, the brothers would proceed to keep their titles intact and become the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions of all time. RK-Bro, on the other hand, lost their titles to Alpha Academy in January before recently picking them back up.

It would be a bit surprising to see The Usos get the win over Randy Orton and Riddle, as the two have been well-protected in their recent run. However, it's always a possibility.

#3. A conclusive finish to the eight-woman tag team match on RAW

The chaotic feud has resulted in a few good matches

On the final RAW before WrestleMania 38, we have four stars of the SmackDown Women's division jumping over to the red brand for one night only. Natalya and Shayna Baszler will team up with Carmella and Queen Zelina to take on the SmackDown duo of Sasha Banks and Naomi, along with the red brand's popular stars Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

The feud has admittedly been chaotic, and not necessarily the best, but it has given a few good matches. Only this past week on the blue brand, Banks defeated Ripley, Zelina, and Baszler in an epic Fatal-Four-Way match.

However, it would admittedly be confusing to see a conclusive finish to the bout as the feud has been anything but that. However, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the heels get the upper hand ahead of WrestleMania.

#2. Will Alpha Academy get a big upset over The Street Profits?

Alpha Academy has had mixed momentum in 2022. While they were briefly the RAW Tag Team Champions between January and March, they had a small skid downward as they lost the titles back to RK-Bro.

However, when The Street Profits had their WrestleMania challenge accepted by RK-Bro, Alpha Academy took matters into their own hands. The Street Profits, on the other hand, are technically the last team to beat the current champions.

With that said, it would be a slight surprise if Alpha Academy manages to topple off the former champions before WrestleMania 38.

#1. Roman Reigns to continue to stand tall against Brock Lesnar?

Since there is no world championship representation from Monday Night RAW, it makes sense that the biggest feud heading into WrestleMania will spill over to the red brand as well.

On the final RAW before The Show of Shows, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be in the same building. There has been a lot of back-and-forths ahead of their championship unification match at WrestleMania Sunday.

Reigns has stood tall for most of the feud, although Lesnar recently got the better of him. It will be interesting to see how it plays out as it's likely to be the final segment of the night.

The Tribal Chief standing tall would be surprising as it would throw into question what the possible outcome of their match could be at WrestleMania 38.

Edited by Kaushik Das