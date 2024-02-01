5 Surprises that could take place on WWE SmackDown 

WWE is set to present the first episode of SmackDown after the conclusion of the 2024 Royal Rumble. At the Premium Live Event, several stars from the blue brand were seen, which leaves the possibility of fans witnessing plenty of action on the upcoming episode of the Friday Night Show.

In this article, we will look at five surprises that could take place on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown:

#5. Bobby Lashley adds B-Fab to his faction on SmackDown

Last week, Scarlett helped her husband, Karrion Kross, to land a vicious beating on Bobby Lashley and his faction. If that segment taught Lashley anything, then it was the need for him to add a female member to his faction, given how dangerous Scarlett can be.

Hence, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, the former United States Champion could officially add B-Fab to his faction. For a while, WWE has hinted at an alliance between Lashley and B-Fab. The chances of the same becoming official are very high.

#4. Logan Paul finds a new challenger for his United States Championship

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Logan Paul defended his United States Championship against Kevin Owens. While Paul won the match via disqualification, he would be happy he could retain his title. However, given the competitive nature of WWE, The Maverick will have no time to rest.

The upcoming episode of SmackDown could determine who Logan Paul will defend his title against next. While a rematch with Kevin Owens is possible, contenders like Carmelo Hayes could also emerge. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Paul and his title.

#3. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair begin a feud

Jade Cargill's in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble was one of the best moments of the PLE. Upon entering the match, she eliminated Nia Jax. However, that's not all. The former AEW star also had a face-off with Bianca Belair inside the ring.

This face-off between the two women received a massive pop from the crowd. Therefore, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, WWE could plant the seeds of a rivalry between Cargill and Belair for a potential match at WrestleMania 40.

#2. Bayley betrays Damage CTRL

Among all the winners at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Bayley stood out since she also created history by lasting 1 hour, 3 minutes, and 3 seconds in the match. This victory allows her to face a champion of her choice at WrestleMania 40.

While Damage CTRL believes Bayley will choose to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, the former could choose her teammate, IYO SKY, given the treatment she has received from her faction. It will be interesting to see who Bayley will face as she decides on SmackDown this week.

#1. Cody Rhodes makes his decision

When Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble, fans were sure he would choose to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, after Seth Rollins tried to convince Rhodes to face him at WrestleMania, fans are now confused about who The American Nightmare will choose.

Hence, since Cody Rhodes will appear on this week's SmackDown, many fans will be interested in seeing what he says. A potential showdown between Rhodes and Reigns could also be on the cards.

