5 Surprises that can happen on RAW tonight

This Monday Night Raw could see a few turns and even a reunification of an old tag team!

Anirban Banerjee ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 00:00 IST

Finn Balor and Kevin Owens are set to face each other on Raw

WWE is only two weeks away from Money in the Bank as they prepare for tonight's Monday Night Raw. The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is set to feature two Ladder Matches for the briefcase for the men and women of Raw and SmackDown Live, Seth Rollins is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Elias, and Roman Reigns will be facing Jinder Mahal.

Brock Lesnar remains conspicuously absent from the card, although Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles will face each other in a Last Man Standing Match.

This week's Raw is advertised to feature both Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey, with the latter of the two challenging for the Raw Women's Title in two weeks' time.

We could also see a newly repackaged tag team become the number one contenders as the Tag Team Battle Royal to decide the same is set to take place on Raw. Alongside this, another former tag team could reunite.

Here are five surprises that could take place at tonight's Monday Night Raw.

#5 Nia Jax heel-turn

Nia Jax challenged Ronda Rousey for the Women's Title

Nia Jax became the Raw Women's Champion when she defeated her former friend, Alexa Bliss, at WrestleMania. Since then she has been the face of the WWE anti-bullying campaign. Last week on Raw, she dominated a local competitor to send a message to her opponent for Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey. Her demeanor did not match that of a babyface.

On this week's episode of Raw, she is scheduled to face Natalya. Natalya was the woman who helped train Ronda for her WWE debut, and the two are close. On previous occasions, when Natalya found herself in trouble on Raw from the likes of the Riott Squad, she was saved by a run-in from Rousey. Rousey is obviously protective of Natalya as her first mentor and friend in WWE, something that Nia could look to take advantage of.

In her match against Natalya, she will likely try to send a message to Ronda by dominating her, with Ronda possibly coming out to make the save. There is a chance Nia will turn heel for this segment, giving her match against Ronda later in the month one with higher stakes.

You can watch Ronda and Nia face each other on last week's episode of Raw here: