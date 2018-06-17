Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Surprises that could happen at NXT Takeover: Chicago 

Will NXT Takeover: Chicago contain a number of shocks and surprises?

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 02:46 IST
5.36K

NXT Takeover: Chicago could contain a number of surprises
NXT Takeover: Chicago could contain a number of surprises

The NXT brand takeover the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois tonight as WWE kicks off what should be an epic weekend of wrestling entertainment. Historically, NXT has upstaged the main roster with their Takeover shows over the past few years and tonight is expected to be no different with some exciting matches lined up on the card.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The show boasts a number of hotly anticipated matches including a showdown between Ricochet and Velveteen Dream, the Street Fight between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and the hard-hitting Women's Championship match between Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross.

With Triple H at the helm, tonight is expected to be full of many shocks and surprises so here are just five that could easily happen.

#5 Velveteen Dream will beat Ricochet

Is Velveteen Dream the underdog in this match?
Is Velveteen Dream the underdog in this match?

One man that is currently undefeated in one-on-one matches in NXT, is Ricochet and tonight he steps into his first singles match on pay-per-view against Velveteen Dream. This is one of the most anticipated matches on the show and could easily be one that steals the weekend, but is it possible that Dream could come out on top?

Ricochet is definitely the future of the company but at 22 years old it could be argued that Dream is also someone who WWE has invested heavily in. Dream and Black have already faced off in the past, which means that the likely scenario is for Ricochet to be the man who comes out on top here, but would it be that much of a shock if Dream was able to defeat his rival?

NXT TakeOver Johnny Gargano Shayna Baszler
