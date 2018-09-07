WWE Super Show-Down: 5 Surprises that could happen at Melbourne

The Super Show-Down poster

The Super Show-Down will take place on 6 October 2018 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. WWE returns to Australia after a 16-year absence. A huge scale of around 80000+ fans is expected. Both Raw and SmackDown superstars will be part of the big show.

Already, ten matches have been announced for the event, the first match was announced by Vince McMahon himself, which was The Undertaker facing Triple H in a "Last Time Ever" encounter. John Cena will also return once again after a long hiatus to team with Bobby Lashley against Elias and Kevin Owens, The Shield will fight the new alliance of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey will team with The Bella Twins against The Riott Squad, The hometown girls Billie Kay and Peyton Royce will face Asuka and Naomi and Daniel Bryan will collide with The Miz for a WWE Title Match opportunity.

Speaking of the WWE Title, AJ Styles will defend his WWE Title against Samoa Joe. Other titles matches include Charlotte Flair defending her SmackDown Women's Title against her longtime friend Becky Lynch, The New Day facing The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander facing hometown hero Buddy Murphy.

Some of these title matches will also happen at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, so there is a chance the titles might switch before the event in Australia. More matches are expected to be added, once the event gets closer.

But, let's look at five surprises that could happen at WWE Super Show-Down.

#5 Nikki Bella turns on Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey

The Bella Twins returned to Raw a few weeks ago, since coming back, they have been found in various backstage segments with Ronda Rousey. Following which there was an announcement, that Bella Twins will team with Rousey at Super Show-Down to face The Riott Squad.

This match looks clearly in favor of Rousey and Bella Twins because they are right now the biggest mainstream stars in the WWE and the company cannot afford them to lose on an International event in Australia. But, just think if Riott Squad picks up a win, it would be one of the most shocking moments of the night, and there is a possibility of it happening.

Now, there are rumors floating, that Rousey will defend her Raw Women's Title against Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution to bring in a lot of mainstream media attention for their first-ever all-women's pay-per-view. So, to begin this feud, WWE can take measures to turn Nikki heel, and attack Rousey during their six-women tag team match at Super Show-Down, leading to Riott Squad winning the match. Something similar happened at Summerslam 2016, when Nikki turned on her sister Brie, assisting Stephanie McMahon to victory.

