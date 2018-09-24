5 Surprises That Could Happen on RAW This Week

Could RAW this week be the show of the year?

RAW hasn't really been the most exciting show recently. The same show that used to keep us hooked to our television screens during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras has become a watered down version of itself. With stiff competition from the NFL, the show has seen declining ratings over the past few weeks. And unless a few surprises take place this week, it could be the same story this week as well.

In this article, I shall suggest a sum total of 5 surprises that could take place this week. Let me know in the comments if you think any of them could potentially transpire. I would love to know your thoughts and opinion about the same.

Of course, feel free to speculate in the comments section as well. Let's have some fun, folks!

Here is my list of 5 potential surprises this week...

#5 Natalya turns on Ronda Rousey

Could last week's open challenge have been the setup for this big change in character?

Last week, Ronda Rousey laid out an open challenge to any woman in the back, to step out and compete against her. Lo and behold, it was her best friend Natalya, whose music hit. But then, the Riott Squad dragged her out to the arena, injured, having laid the hurt upon her in the backstage area.

Maybe Rousey forgets that she ever put the title on the line last week. And this causes Natalya to become jealous of her Champion friend, and blindside her, going heel in the process. It could potentially lead to a very interesting program between the two talented women.

Following Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey seriously needs some strong heels to work against and unfortunately, there just aren't too many villains in the RAW Women's Division right now. Plus Natalya teamed up with Kevin Owens on the Mixed Match Challenge this past week, indicating that a heel turn could indeed be imminent.

