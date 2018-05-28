5 Surprises That Could Happen on RAW Tonight

This could shape up to be an exciting RAW episode!

This week's RAW could be full of surprises

I think one can safely say that RAW hasn't been the most exciting show since WrestleMania. While it is all probably building up to an exciting show at Money in the Bank, the weekly shows have been rather disappointing. And this reflects in the ratings as well. WWE may want to spice the product up with an array of surprises.

In this article, I will suggest 5 ways to make this happen. These are 5 solutions that could really shake the product up. In my opinion, each of them can make the product way more exciting.

How do you think RAW has been over the past few weeks? Have you thought the product has delivered each week?

If not, let me know how you would make the product better by booking surprises.

#5 Kevin Owens turns face

Owens and Stephanie McMahon may not be on the same page

Ever since he was drafted to SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens has lost a lot of steam. Remember just how good he was as Universal Champion? Back when there was a Universal Champion on our television screens every single week? Owens and Jericho were the best things on television back then.

Last week, Owens made the mistake of putting his hand on Stephanie McMahon's shoulder and was chastised for the same. I wonder if this will play out on this week's episode of RAW, developing into something bigger. Maybe even bringing about a big Kevin Owens face turn!

Kevin Owens will be a great babyface simply because the audience always wants to root for the guy. Not only is he great in the ring, but he has incredible comic timing and could shine as a babyface going forward.