Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Surprises That Could Happen On The Final RAW Before HIAC

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.67K   //    09 Sep 2018, 17:47 IST

How will The Shield seek revenge against the locker room?
How will The Shield seek revenge against the locker room?

There has been an air of excitement in the air, ever since SummerSlam 2018. Well, much has transpired since then on the red brand and as we approach the first pay-per-view event after SummerSlam, there's a lot that could happen this week. The final RAW before SummerSlam comes to us from New Orleans. What surprises could be in store, this week then?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Everything that happens this week, could have major Hell In A Cell Implications. WWE would want to put together a show that gets viewers invested in the action, next Sunday. What better way to achieve the same than to book a surprise or two, right?

Let me know what you want to see on RAW this week, folks. Also let me know which of these surprises you think could happen.

I am curious to hear what predictions you guys may have about this week's action!

#5 Kurt Angle returns to align with The Shield

Kurt Angle is no stranger to The Shield at all
Kurt Angle is no stranger to The Shield really

Last year, right before The Shield was supposed to reunite at TLC, we heard some really bad news. We found out that Roman Reigns had fallen sick and would be unfit to compete at the pay-per-view. As a result, WWE had Kurt Angle step in at the very last minute and even the odds against the heels.

The Shield finds itself in even more dire consequences this time, at least in storyline. Last week, it seemed like the entire locker room had come out to lay a beatdown on the hounds of justice, led by acting General Manager Corbin. This is a direct consequence of former General Manager Kurt Angle being sent home.

I would love to see Angle return and reclaim his place as the RAW General Manager. If not, I wouldn't even mind him aligning with The Shield, to even the numbers. This would be a feel-good pop and also get a lot of old fans talking about the product, once again.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Kurt Angle Roman Reigns
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
3 things that will happen when The Shield returns next...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen in WWE This Month
RELATED STORY
20 WWE Rivalries that are destined to happen before 2018...
RELATED STORY
7 Bonkers Surprises From RAW We'd Never Have Guessed...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW 27th August 2018: 5 Points to Note
RELATED STORY
5 Incredible Confrontations That Could Happen Before...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways The Shield Can Get Revenge On The RAW Roster
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us