5 Surprises That Could Happen On The Final RAW Before HIAC

How will The Shield seek revenge against the locker room?

There has been an air of excitement in the air, ever since SummerSlam 2018. Well, much has transpired since then on the red brand and as we approach the first pay-per-view event after SummerSlam, there's a lot that could happen this week. The final RAW before SummerSlam comes to us from New Orleans. What surprises could be in store, this week then?

Everything that happens this week, could have major Hell In A Cell Implications. WWE would want to put together a show that gets viewers invested in the action, next Sunday. What better way to achieve the same than to book a surprise or two, right?

Let me know what you want to see on RAW this week, folks. Also let me know which of these surprises you think could happen.

I am curious to hear what predictions you guys may have about this week's action!

#5 Kurt Angle returns to align with The Shield

Kurt Angle is no stranger to The Shield really

Last year, right before The Shield was supposed to reunite at TLC, we heard some really bad news. We found out that Roman Reigns had fallen sick and would be unfit to compete at the pay-per-view. As a result, WWE had Kurt Angle step in at the very last minute and even the odds against the heels.

The Shield finds itself in even more dire consequences this time, at least in storyline. Last week, it seemed like the entire locker room had come out to lay a beatdown on the hounds of justice, led by acting General Manager Corbin. This is a direct consequence of former General Manager Kurt Angle being sent home.

I would love to see Angle return and reclaim his place as the RAW General Manager. If not, I wouldn't even mind him aligning with The Shield, to even the numbers. This would be a feel-good pop and also get a lot of old fans talking about the product, once again.

