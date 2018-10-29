5 Surprises That Could Happen On The RAW After Evolution

Could we see the biggest clash right before Crown Jewel?

WWE Evolution is in the past and one must say that it was quite the show, from start to finish. But the superstars of WWE have no time to dwell on their successes at all. The longest running sports themed soap opera in history moves on to the next chapter for RAW. A lot more eyes should be on WWE RAW following Evolution.

So much could happen on this RAW, because the brand is no longer the same anymore. After Roman Reigns announced to the world that he was battling leukemia, the dynamics of the brand have changed forever. The show was essentially built around Reigns and there will be a huge void in the man's absence.

Therefore, WWE may want a surprise or two to spice the show up. I shall list five of them in this article.

Let me know which of them you deem most likely to happen.

#5 Drew McIntyre gets added to the Crown Jewel pay-per-view match

Could we see a brand new Universal Champion crowned at Crown Jewel?

Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman have been at odds for some time now. The two men do not like each other and McIntyre does not even seem to be intimidated by the Monster Among Men. In a lot of ways, it's a feud between King Kong and Godzilla, a feud where both men could assume either role.

I think it is very likely indeed that Baron Corbin adds Drew McIntyre to the match at Crown Jewel. This is because McIntyre is not booked to be in a match at the show, and he's too big a star to be left off the card. Plus, WWE could book a real surprise by putting the strap on the Scotsman.

Plus, it was always meant to be a Triple Threat. With the inclusion of McIntyre, fans will get their money's worth.

