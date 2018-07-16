5 Surprises that could happen on the RAW after Extreme Rules

Are we in for the showdown of the century soon?

Extreme Rules may not have been the grandest pay-per-view that WWE has put together in recent times, but it was quite entertaining. In this article, I shall speculate about the fallout of Extreme Rules. How will the action play out on RAW? Let us look at a few possibilities.

As always, let me know your predictions for RAW. Also tell me if you noticed any seeds planted during Extreme Rules that could bloom in time for SummerSlam. I'm curious to know where you think certain storylines are heading.

Ultimately, this is a speculative article. There's a big chance that none of the possibilities that I have outlined in this piece may play out on RAW.

At the same time, there's always a possibility that they might and for the same reason, here are 5 surprises that you may be in store for!

#5 Brock Lesnar is confronted by Bobby Lashley

Is Bobby Lashley next in line for the Universal Championship?

It was never mentioned out loud, but it was always assumed that Reigns vs. Lashley was an unofficial match to determine the next challenger for the seldom seen Universal Championship. Bobby Lashley defeated Roman Reigns clean in a match that absolutely shocked the world. Does that make him the number 1 contender for Lesnar's prized possession?

Fans have wanted a clash between these two MMA titans for a while. Whether it was in the ring or the octagon, fans had yearned to see these two heavyweights slug it out. Now that Lashley is in the running for Number 1 contender, could we see him face to face with Brock Lesnar soon?

Imagine if a fight breaks out on RAW between these two bulls. It would get one and all excited about SummerSlam at once!