5 Surprises That Could Happen on The RAW After Hell In A Cell

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.66K   //    17 Sep 2018, 10:13 IST

What role will Lesnar play in the events on RAW?
Hell in a Cell is a show that left us with more questions than answers, like any good show should. Did Mick Foley actually count to three during the main event match? Who will Roman Reigns face next? Is Brock Lesnar back in the Universal title picture?

Luckily, we have RAW to answer all these questions. I have a feeling that this will be a very interesting episode of RAW. And I have a feeling that there may be a twist or two.

Let me know in the comments section if you believe any of these twists will take place. Also let me know some twists you may want to see take place on RAW.

I want to see the following surprises unfold this week...

#5 Bobby Roode turns on Chad Gable

We have seen the unlikely duo of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable find success as a tag team on RAW. While they do seem like a pretty good unit, rumours abound that this alliance is merely a device for Roode to go heel on Gable. And this will launch Roode into a program with Gable in due course of time.

With Jason Jordan's future uncertain, there is little chance of the Beer Money vs. American Alpha dream match that everyone's been talking about. However, I do think that Bobby Roode will definitely be a much better heel than a babyface at this point in time. There have been few babyfaces that have lost as much momentum since NXT than Roode.

Will Roode go heel as recently as the RAW after Hell in a Cell then? I certainly can see it happening, because it will become a talking point in the WWE Universe, with more eyes than usual on the product.

1 / 5 NEXT
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
